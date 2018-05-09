COURTENAY, B.C- The Comox Valley RCMP were called over a fast-food disagreement this month.

According to a news release from the detachment, the call occurred on May 4. A woman had called the detachment to report a local restaurant along Cliffe Avenue had refused her service at the drive-thru window, despite the fact they were supposed to be open 24 hours.

“Comox Valley RCMP would like to remind residents that a call to 911 should only be made if immediate dispatch or police are needed,” read the release.

“So not for a service complaint.”

Other incidents included a vehicle striking a house and fleeing the scene, a theft of lumber, damage to a front-end loader, and numerous thefts from vehicles.

The vehicle had struck the house in the 2800 block of Muir Road in Courtenay on May 1. No one was home at the time of the crash, and the vehicle did not stay at the scene. The residence and a fence sustained minor damage.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash.

The lumber was taken in the last three weeks from a fenced area of the 100 block of Lerwick Road in Courtenay. The yellow cedar is valued between $6000 to $7000, and an additional pair of 4×12 lengths of cedar were taken after the first theft.

The lumber is pictured before the theft below.

The front end loader had it’s windows smashed overnight on May 4, after the people responsible threw rocks at the vehicle. It had been parked in a secure compound in the 1300 block of Guthrie Road in Comox.

As for the thefts from vehicles, they took place between May 1 and May 7, with a total of 11 calls.

“Items taken from these vehicles included a wallet, a purse, credit cards, debit cards, identification, an iPhone, loose change, hand tools, and lottery tickets,” read the release.

“The majority of these thefts can be deterred, simply by locking your doors and not leaving anything of value in your vehicle. If you have been a victim of vehicle related theft, please report it. This reporting enables the police to track patterns of criminal behaviour and better assign police resources.”

If anyone knows anything about any of these incidents, they’re asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP.