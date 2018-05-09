Fort Rupert Elementary is receiving funding for a new playground. Photo sourced from Google Maps.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Students at Courtenay Elementary will be receiving a new universally accessible playground, due to $105,000 in funding from the provincial government.

The funding is a part of an ongoing Playground Equipment Program that’s set to provide $5 million each year to school districts to purchase new or replacement playgrounds.

A release from the NDP stated that generally, Parent Advisory Councils are the ones who have to shell out funds for new playground equipment.

The government said schools without that capability are left without playgrounds.

“All students deserve quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school, regardless of how much their parents can fundraise,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan, in a provincial release.

“That’s why we’re lifting the burden off of parents by investing $5 million today, and every year moving forward, to build playgrounds where they are needed most.”

This year alone, 26 schools are receiving $90,000 for a standard playground, while 25 schools, including Fort Rupert Elementary, are receiving $105,000 for an accessible playground.