COURTENAY, B.C- A man has been charged with aggravated assault, after a taxi driver lost their middle fingertip last month.

According to a news report from the Comox Valley Record, the driver was with Comox Taxi, and was taken to hospital following an altercation with a passenger behind the 7-11 dollar store on Ryan Road.

A manager who spoke with the newspaper indicated that the male driver had picked up the male passenger at the gazebo at Simms Park. The passenger then became aggressive, shortly after the ride began.

After the driver pulled over, the passenger attacked him, with the driver eventually exiting the vehicle. The passenger then left the taxi, attacking the driver outside, with the driver’s finger allegedly ending up in the passenger’s mouth.

The tip of the finger was then bitten off by the passenger, according to the manager.

An off-duty Comox Taxi driver discovered the incident and came to the aid of their co-worker. He then held the suspect until police could arrive.

The newspaper report indicates the finger was bitten off just below the nail.

The Comox Valley RCMP detachment have confirmed in a statement that an assault on a taxi driver occurred and that the passenger was arrested at the scene.

“On April 28, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP were called to a report of a taxi driver being assaulted,” wrote RCMP media relations officer Monika Terragni, in a statement.

“A man was arrested at the scene and has since been released with an upcoming court date.”

The police statement indicated the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at a local hospital, and the Record article states the driver has returned to work after filing a workers compensation claim.

Terragni told the MyComoxValleyNow.com newsroom that the passenger is facing a recommended charge of aggravated assault. She did not indicate when he had a court date, or release the man’s name, but stated police were called around 7:30 p.m.

She also indicated the police are not looking for any assistance from the public on the file.