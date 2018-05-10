PORT ALICE, B.C­.-The crown is moving forward with charges against a man suspected of illegally hunting a black bear.

According to the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page, a tip from the public came in last May about suspicious hunting around Port Alice.

The COS says it stopped the suspected vehicles for an inspection near Port McNeill. During the inspection black bear parts were seized and arrests were made.

Crown counsel has approved charges of knowingly make a false statement in order to obtain a licence, hunting big game while not accompanied by a guide, hunt without license, hunt without other license required by regulation, unlawfully possess prohibited bear parts, and unlawful possession of dead wildlife parts.

The man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.