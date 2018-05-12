The official logo for The Hub. Photo courtesy The Hub: North Island on Facebook.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – A new community mall project on the North Island has revealed its official logo.

Work is currently underway on The Hub, a community space meant for a variety of activities to bring residents together at the North Island Mall in Port Hardy.

The space will host things like a youth centre, an arts and crafts zone and a place for “how to” classes, family and cultural events.

The goal is to have the space completed and ready for action by September 2018, according to a notice from The Hub’s Facebook page.

The new logos were designed by Serena Neumrschitsky.

Anyone looking to get involved can do so by contacting organizers by email at thehubnorthisland@gmail.com or by phone at (250) 527-0042.