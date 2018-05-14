PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – The Town of Port McNeill is saluting workers in the forestry and logging industries later this week.

Wednesday, May 16 is Forestry Proud Day. The day’s festivities will include a presentation, flag raising, refreshments and the chance to connect with the many individuals that work within the industry.

The event takes place at the Town Clock in Port McNeill from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Speakers will include North Island-Powell River Member of Parliament Rachel Blaney, Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland and forestry students from Vancouver Island University.

Forestry Friendly Communities (FFC) hosts the first annual event, and it will happen outdoors, rain or shine.

Forest Friendly Communities was started in 2016 to celebrate the history and bright future of British Columbia’s coast forest sector.

According to the group’s website, the forest sector supports one in 16 jobs in B.C. It also contributes $12.4 billion to the provincial GDP.

For more details, visit forestryfriendly.ca/forestry-proud.

Those who cannot attend Forestry Proud Day in Port McNeill but would like to support the cause can find out how at facebook.com/ForestryFriendlyCommunities.