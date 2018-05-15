POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed that a 48-year-old Powell River man has been found deceased after a weekend boating accident.

On Saturday, the detachment was notified that a vessel had capsized near the head of Powell Lake. Two occupants were on board, and one occupant made it to a nearby shoreline and called for help.

The Powell River RCMP responded and activated Search and Rescue. RCMP Air Services was also utilized in the search.

The West Coast Marine Section and Island District RCMP Underwater Recovery team undertook an extensive search.

According to a release from RCMP Constable Ron Palmquist, the dive team located the deceased man at around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s identity has not been released.