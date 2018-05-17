PORT HARDY, B.C.-A rezoning bylaw for a proposed subdivision in Port Hardy will be up for its second reading at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

Pathfinder Development Corporation wants to build a residential area close to Tsulquate Park with between 70 and 80 units.

That would require 8700 Park Drive to be rezoned to allow for denser development.

There have been two public hearings on the issue at which residents brought up issues like how the development would affect wildlife and the existing neighbourhood.

For the project to go forward Pathfinder would also need a development permit and a subdivision plan on top of an approved rezoning.