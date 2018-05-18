The energy sector, specifically the price of oil, is helping to propel the TSX, even though it’s not helping anyone at the pumps. Oil is at a 3.5 year high trading at $71.54 a barrel this morning. And talking about highs, the TSX is on a 10 day winning streak, up 35 points yesterday to 16,143. The loonie is down; below .78 cents US and all eyes will be watching today on news that NAFTA negotiations aren’t going well. We’ll also have news on how the Canadian economy is performing with Retail Sales Data and Inflation numbers from Stats Can later this morning.