VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Graduation season is once again upon us, and the Campbell River RCMP have some safety advice for graduates.

Along with the regular recommendations, such as avoiding drinking and driving, arranging for a safe ride, wearing seatbelts and not using phones while driving, the RCMP had some other tips for grads this year.

“Set up a safety plan with your parents before you go out. If anything goes bad, if you need to get out of a bad situation, have a plan in place where you can make a phone call and get to safety,” said Constable Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP.

He said the RCMP also encourages students to have a ‘buddy system’.

“We know things can go out of control and bad things can happen. Grads should have someone to be with them at all times no matter what, they look out for each other,” said Vlooswyk.

“There’s always safety in numbers, so if anything goes bad there is another person there to help you out of that.”