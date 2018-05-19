COURTENAY, B.C. – A Comox Valley resident is a whole lot richer.

According to the B.C. Lotto Corporation’s (BCLC) website, a winning ticket was sold in Courtenay for the May 18 Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers were listed as 14, 16, 29, 35, 42, 46 and 49. To be declared a winner, a purchaser must match all seven numbers listed.

The winning ticket holder’s name has not yet been released by the BCLC.

This is the second big win in the area, as a resident of Powell River won $200,000 playing Keno. That win was listed by the BCLC on May 14.