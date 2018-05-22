VICTORIA, B.C- Graduating Grade 12 students will be able to ride the bus for free in June.

The province has announced the continuation of the GradPASS program, which has been running for the past 30 years. Under the program, high school graduates across British Columbia will be able to use the bus system for free for two days of their own choice in June.

“I hope grads will take advantage of this excellent opportunity for free transit,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a government news release.

“Our goal is to support young people in taking transit now and hopefully for life. GradPASS is just one we’re working to build a culture of transit users in communities across the province.”

The program was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988, and was meant to encourage safe transportation options during prom season. Victoria followed in 1990, and now more than 50 communities offer the program to new graduates each May.

GradPASS cards will be handed out to local schools this month, and students will only need to scratch off their chosen travel days and show the card to the driver of the bus they board.