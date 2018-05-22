PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – With ten-plus years of experience, he was the perfect candidate for the job.

That’s what Port McNeill Fire Chief Dean Tait had to say about Dwayne Murray, the department’s new deputy chief.

“He is the guy that was always at practice and always at calls, kind of the no-brainer go-to guy, and somebody you would look up to,” he said.

Tait noted that Murray will bring a lot to the table in his new role.

“He’ll definitely bring a sense of leadership and be a guy people look up to,” he explained.

“He’s not afraid to say things if things need to be said, and he’s going to be a good role model.”

Tait added that the volunteer fire department is seeking new members. Anyone interested in helping out can contact the fire hall at (250) 956-4513.