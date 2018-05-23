PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – The Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members to bolster their ranks.

“We’re always recruiting, and our numbers are low,” said Fire Chief Dean Tait.

“I was just talking to the town on trying to figure out how to do a recruitment drive.”

Veteran firefighter Dwayne Murray was recently promoted to Deputy Chief, and Tait said there are no specific requirements for potential recruits.

“There’s always a job for people, whether you’re claustrophobic and don’t want to go into a fire, there’s stuff you can do outside of the fire,” he explained.

“Same with auto-extraction, if you don’t like dealing with the blood part of it and stuff, you can even do some flagging, there’s all different kind of stuff to be done.”

Tait said “there’s a spot for everybody.”

He noted that right now, they have about 23 members, with roughly 15 that are available on a more regular basis, with the others working camp jobs, etc.

Tait said anyone interested in volunteering with the fire department can call the hall, or contact him at (250) 230-4866.

The department also holds practices regularly on Thursdays, starting at 7:00 p.m