POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A hiker reported missing has been found safe and sound.

According to a release from Powell River RCMP Sergeant Kevin Day, a 25-year-old female hiker was reported missing on May 14th at around 7:50 p.m.

The hiker was a tourist from Sweden, and had been separated from three other hikers in the Elk Lake area. Powell River Search and Rescue was activated and looked for the hiker through the night.

Search and Rescue crews found her the following morning at around 11:30 a.m. The hiker, whose name has not been released, was found in good health.

She was airlifted from her location near Tin Hat Mountain by Search and Rescue.

Day said in another case earlier this month, police received word of a break and enter to an industrial trailer at Coex Heating and Sheet Metal, Ltd., on Duncan Street. The report was filed on May 17th. Unknown suspects stole items that included an HP laptop, a Makida corded drill and an iPod.

Fencing was also reported stolen on May 14th. Day said that four 8×8 foot panels of chainlink fence had been stolen from the yard of a property on the 5800 block of Crown Avenue.

Anyone with further details about either of the above listed thefts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Between May 14th and May 23rd, 2018, the Powell River RCMP responded to 137 calls for service. Some of these calls included eight thefts, six incidents of mischief and three assaults.