CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The wildfire west of Campbell River is being contained this afternoon.

The fire had sprung up close to the Quinsam Coal Corporation site along Argonaut Mainline on Wednesday, and the province’s Coastal Fire Centre had said the affected area had grown to 12 hectares in size this morning.

20 firefighters are currently on-site near the area, along with two water trucks and two helicopters.

Sources on the ground in the area have indicated that the fire is mostly contained, with the province indicated that the last area it was burning was around one kilometre away from the mine site.

No road closures have been put in place, and the fire is considered stable. No damages to the mine site or injuries from the scene have been reported.

The blaze is still believed to be human-caused, and an investigator is now on-scene working to determine what happened. The investigation is expected to take multiple days.

Image caption: Burnt land in the wake of the fire is pictured around 9:00 a.m. the following morning, close to the mine site. Image courtesy of Norm Sewid.