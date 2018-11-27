Apple is taking another hit, this time from President Donald Trump. Trump told the Wall Street Journal he had no plans to make an agreement with China’s President during a summit this week in Argentina. He also said he would release another round of stinging tariffs against the country, with the iPhone taking a direct hit. Experts expect this will likely weight North American markets after a banner day for the Dow on Monday thanks to high retail sales.

ScotiaBank says it raised profits by $2.25 billion. This kicks off a rollout of earnings reports from Canada’s big banks with RBC reporting in tomorrow.

The price of US crude is sliding again to 51.57 a barrel.

The Loonie is dropping to 75.41 cents US.