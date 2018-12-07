Trade war worries are still playing a major part in the markets to end the week. While global markets are attempting to come back from the losses throughout the week, there is still some struggle. The arrest of Huawei’s CFO is still a concern that China will reel back on a pact with the US to deal with the trade war within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the price of crude is still dropping as producers can’t get on the same page about cutting production. The price of US oil is down to 51.27 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 74.65 cents US.

StatsCan will release its report on unemployment this morning at 8:30am.