Dropping crude prices are continuing to weight the TSX at the start of a shortened trading week. The Bay Street Index is down 45 points to 13,889 as crude feels the pressure of nervous investors. US crude is down to 44.58 a barrel.

Analysts say the partial shutdown of US government, along with the fears of a 2019 recession are pushing investors to safe haven options.

This is helping gold, as the precious metal pushes to 1,268 an ounce.

Across the border the Dow is feeling the strain from investor fears as well as it drops 117 points to 22,267.

The Loonie is pushing ahead to 73.66 cents US.