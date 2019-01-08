Trade optimism is still keeping North American markets up today, but poor trade data has slightly soured Bay Street. The TSX is up 58 points to 14,562 following a triple digit gain to start the day, with most of the gains coming from an energy boost. But, a Stats Can report on trade showed Canada’s deficit grew to $2.1 billion in November, primarily because of a drop in oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Dow is up 145 points to 23,676 as US and Chinese officials discuss ongoing trade relations, aiming to have a deal in place by the end of February.

Trade positivity is pushing crude higher as US oil gains to 49.28 a barrel.

The Loonie is higher at 75.18 cents US.