The TSX is feeling some weight ahead of a StatsCan report on the economy. The Bay Street Index is down four points to 15,458, weighted by stocks in energy, financial and retail. This comes as StatsCan is set to release its GDP report from November, with analysts predicting the economy shrunk with weight from retail and manufacturing.

Across the border the Dow is a different story up 275 points to 24,855 as Apple positivity is helping boost Wall Street.

Investors are waiting to hear from the US Federal Reserve on its economic forecast later this afternoon. The Central Bank is expected to stay the course with its current interest rate plan, but may start to ease back on its tightened grip on the economy.

US crude is up to 54.56 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 75.74 cents US.