There’s a bit of an upside this morning as North American stocks continue a six week winning streak.

We’ll hear corporate earnings this week as its reporting time. Tonight we’ll hear from Google parent company Alphabet. Mid-week its GM’s turn and its expected there will be more details given about the auto makers restructuring plans.

Later this week Stats Can will release its job numbers for January.

Oil has slipped this morning to $55.22 a barrel, gold is down $7 and the loonie has gained 6/100 of a cent to $0.7635 cents U.S.