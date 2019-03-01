Markets are gaining some ground at the start of March, despite Donald Trump’s attempt to through shade on trade optimism.

The growth is being helped by strong US economic data and a positive report on China’s manufacturing moving forward.

This is offsetting recent comments made by President Trump claiming he was prepared to walk away from trade negotiations with China if he didn’t get a good deal, a move that resembles his tactics during negotiations with Canada on the new NAFTA. But, his economic adviser Larry Kudlow eased tensions later saying trade talks were fantastic and heading towards a historic deal.

The price for crude is moving upwards again as US crude pushes to 57.36 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 76.1 cents US.