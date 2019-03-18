Ride sharing service Lyft Inc. is planning to go public, perhaps as early as today. The company is looking to raise $2-billion in its initial public stock offering. Lyft is aiming for a total market value of $25-billion.

Shares of Boeing are down this morning 2.5-percent. Boeing shares have dropped $30-billion in five days following the Ethiopian plane crash.

Dow futures are down 45 points this morning. Oil is down $0.30 to $58.22 a barrel. The Canadian dollar is up a tenth of a cent to $0.75029 cents US