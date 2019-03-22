Ethiopian Airlines says its pilots went through all the extra training required by Boeing and the U.S. aviation regulator to fly the 7-37 Max 8 jet that crashed this month, killing all 157 passengers.

CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said Thursday that the airline’s pilots completed the training meant to help them shift from an older model to the newer 7-37 Max 8.

As investigators look into the crashes, attention has turned to a new software in the jets that can push their nose down in some circumstances.

