Rotarians from the four north Island clubs make their first installment of a $100,000 donation to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island for Qwalayu House. (Supplied by the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)

The North Island’s home away from home for families needing hospital care is getting a financial shot in the arm from four island rotary clubs.

This morning, they presented a cheque for $26, 250 to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

It’s part of a $100,000 commitment to Q̓ walayu House, made jointly by Campbell River Daybreak Rotary.

Q̓ walayu House offers a place to stay for families from the north Island region and the surrounding islands who have to travel to Campbell River to access maternal and pediatric health care.

In 2020, the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island launched a campaign to raise $7 million to build the home, fully equip the facility, and fund operating costs for the first five years.

The foundation says the support of Campbell River, Port McNeil, and Port Hardy Rotarians have moved it closer to its goal.