Another snowfall warning has been issued after a series of cold-weather events.

Environment Canada is warning for 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

The weather agency says the warning concerns Northern Vancouver Island and the central coast including Bella Bella and Bella Coola.

A low-pressure system is supposed to approach the Central Coast late Wednesday and will bring snow because of current cold temperatures, according to Environment Canada. They say strong winds will also bring blowing snow and cold wind chill values.

The agency warns about rapidly changing driving conditions and potential difficulties while travelling.

Special weather statements have been issued for other parts of the Island, warning about sudden heavy snowfall and dangerous driving conditions.