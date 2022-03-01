Port Hardy RCMP are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after multiple thefts.

Three vehicles were broken into in the early morning hours on Monday. Police say three unlocked vehicles in the Highland Drive area had some valuable items stolen from them.

Police say the low amount of theft in the area can cause a false sense of security for residents and recommend always locking vehicle doors, removing all valuables, and never leaving a wallet unattended in a vehicle.

Cst. Jamie Pearson says reporting any suspicious activity as that can help prevent theft.

“Theft from vehicles, are primarily crimes of opportunity. Simple steps can reduce the chances of a person falling victim to having property stolen,” said Pearson. “Knowing when vehicles are targeted can help us focus our enforcement efforts.”

Port Hardy RCMP ask anyone who may not have reported a theft from their vehicle to call the detachment at 250-949-6335 to make a report.