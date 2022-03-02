Police in Port Hardy are asking for public help in finding a wanted person.

Twenty-four-year-old Elijah Charlie is wanted for uttering threats, assault by choking, and breach of undertaking.

Charlie is described as a 5 feet, 9 inches tall Indigenous male, weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees Charlie to not approach and call their local police.

Anyone with information about Charlie or who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.