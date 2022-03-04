A shortage of physicians has prompted the closure of an ER unit in Port McNeill.

Island health issued the announcement Thursday. The unit at Port McNeill Hospital (PMH) will be closed from Friday morning until 12 p.m. March 7.

The health agency says no new patients will be admitted to PMH during this time.

People experiencing any medical emergency should call 911 or go to Port Hardy Hospital, according to the health authority. They say BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to get patients to the correct hospital.

If anyone is unsure, they are asked to call 811.

Island Health says the shortage was unexpected and will be a temporary disruption.