Police in Port Hardy say there’s been a rise in bottle smashing and underage drinking at local schools.

RCMP say the rise is “unsettling” and the local elementary school has become a centre for underage drinking on weekend evenings with young adults who are suspected of supplying the alcohol.

“We are concerned with the amount of vandalism, underage drinking, and the presence of young adults, who are not only actively drinking but suspected of supplying the alcohol on school grounds,” said Cst. Jamie Pearson.

“These actions are posing a risk to the school-age children who wish to enjoy the playground, and to the staff who are responsible for cleanup.”

Police are working with the school to put in security measures and prevent more issues. They’ll be patrolling the area and may issue tickets if needed.

They ask parents to speak to their children and encourage them not to go to the parties.

Anyone with information about the people involved or who would like to report an incident is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.