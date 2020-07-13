Virtual is Vital For Island Businesses

The Internet is a critical aspect of most people’s day to day lives. It has changed how we communicate, work, bank and shop. Yet, just 60% of small businesses in Canada have a website and only 9% of those that do, have e-commerce capabilities. The volume of people buying goods and services online has increased more than ever before. From Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, to helping keep your community safe, more and more customers are making the move online. Are you ready for them? Making sure your business has an online presence and is set up for e-commerce is key to connecting with new and existing customers.

The digital age is here to stay and customers are expecting to find you online. That’s why it’s so important for businesses to seek help creating a professional website in order to connect them with the right customers. Chameleon Creative specializes in helping businesses grow their digital presence to reach their customers online. Since 1998 they’ve worked with North Island businesses from their office in Campbell River, to create online shops, and websites specifically tailored to each business’ needs. They know the ins and outs of getting businesses the results they want by optimizing traffic through the expert use of search engines and affordable small business marketing

The Proof Is In The Pudding

Chameleon Creative’s work speaks for itself. See what Rodger Kirk from Tyee Marine in Campbell River had to say:

“They are super easy to work with, and they understand our needs. They are very professional and experienced, and give you the results you expect.”

And Rodger isn’t alone! Christine from Stone House Teas also worked with Chameleon Creative and said:

“They were an amazing company to work with! They took the time to articulate what is best for me and my business. They’re not a one size fits all, they definitely focus on the individual and each business and making sure their results are a success for you.”

See more of Chameleon Creative’s hard work by searching for Tyee Marine and Stone House Teas.

Setting You Apart

A website is an investment in your business and is the main connection between you and your customers. Differentiating yourself in the marketplace is key to your success. Chameleon Creative has been delivering high quality, customized website development and design services since 1998. Their websites are responsive, intuitive and easy to use.

Chameleon Creative lets you focus on your business while they take care of the rest and help you reach more customers. You’ve put blood,sweat and probably even some tears, into building your business, now let Chameleon Creative make it easy for customers to find you online and get connected! Serving the North Island, Tri-port Area and Campbell River since 1998.

