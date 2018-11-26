Unifor President Speaks Out Over Plans To Shutter General Motor’s Plant

The president of the union representing GM workers has come out swinging back at the auto giant.

Earlier Monday, General Motors announced it will be closing its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario throwing almost 3-thousand people out of work at the end of next year. Jerry Dias told the crowd, “buckle up sisters and brothers” as he vowed to keep the plant and jobs in the city. GM is also closing four plants in the United States in a $6-billion restructuring. Union members were told to go back to work Tuesday after being instructed to leave the assembly line Monday morning.

Mars Lander Makes It To The Red Planet

There was wild excitement from usually-stoic rocket scientists at NASA Monday as a Mars lander defied heavy odds and made it to the surface of the Red Planet.

The InSight space craft ended a six-month, 482 million-kilometer journey and a perilous, six-minute descent through the rose-hued atmosphere. Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, jumped out of their seats and erupted in screams.

British PM Makes Appeal Over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has made an appeal to skeptical MP’s to back her Brexit deal with the European Union.Britain and the 27 other EU leaders signed off on a deal Sunday.

Parliament must now approve the deal for it to take effect.