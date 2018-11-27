Postal strike officially over, but union still vowing to fight

The mail is moving once again after Ottawa took action.

The back to work legislation was passed by Senate last night and received royal assent, forcing an end to the rotating strikes. The postal workers’ union is vowing to fight the move by the feds.

Scheer says no reason GM plant should be closing, Unifor boss heads to Ottawa

Andrew Scheer is calling on GM to keep its Oshawa (Ontario) plant open.

The federal Tory leader met with GM workers this morning saying there’s no reason why the award-winning plant should be closed. Scheer’s Ontario counterpart Doug Ford said yesterday there was no way to keep the plant open. Unifor’s president will be meeting with Justin Trudeau this afternoon to push for federal action against the closure.

Lettuce sickness leads to new steps to block contaminated food in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is taking new steps to block contaminated food from the states.

An E. coli outbreak in lettuce has been tracked to California, and the agency says it will be blocking food imports from this state and other areas identified by the US FDA. The outbreak was connected to sicknesses in both Canada and the US.