Head of GM union says auto industry in Canada could face trouble

The head of the union that represents workers at the GM plant in Oshawa, Ontario says the auto industry is at a crossroads.

Jerry Dias of Unifor met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Tuesday in the wake of GM’s announcement that it will shutter its Oshawa plant. Dias says GM might be getting ready to pull out of Canada entirely and that would be catastrophic to the country’s most lucrative export industry.

Labour Minister says back-to-work legislation had to be used

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu is defending back-to-work legislation for Canada Post workers, saying the government was responding to a significant, growing economic harm.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its legal strike action ended at noon Eastern time Tuesday, but added that quote — “the struggle is not over.” The union says it plans to call on its allies and members for a campaign including demonstrations and non-violent civil disobedience.

CFIA says leave romaine lettuce in California

Forget about eating Caesar salad for the next while.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is advising the food industry not to import romaine lettuce from parts of California suspected of producing lettuce contaminated with E. coli. That’s the region the US Food and Drug Administration suspects is the source of an outbreak of E. coli that has made people sick in both Canada and the United States.

Safety measures increased after tragic Christmas parade

Nova Scotia communities planning Christmas parades are reviewing their safety protocols following Saturday evening’s death of a four-year-old girl in Yarmouth.

MaCali Cormier was run over by a float in the annual Christmas Parade of Lights. In Fall River, any children under 10 taking part in next month’s Christmas on the Canal Parade of Lights will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.