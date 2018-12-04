Meat prices likely to drop, but fruits and veggies soaring in 2019

You may be spending more at the checkout in 2019.

A new study suggests the grocery bill for the average Canadian family will increase by just over $400. Fruits and vegetables are leading this increase with an expected price jump of six per cent. Researchers suggest this is because many Canadians are cutting more meat from their diets.

Chinook Salmon in danger of being wiped out

Researchers are sounding the alarm over a drop in salmon populations.

Scientists say eight of the 16 Chinook salmon populations are now endangered, with many others headed in that direction. The salmon plays a major role in BC’s fish industry as well as Indigenous communities in the province. Experts point to predator overpopulation and worsening ocean conditions as culprits.

GM Canada President says no amount of pressure will change his mind

There’s no chance for Ontario’s GM plant to survive past 2019.

That’s the message from GM Canada’s president while he spoke with CBC News on the closure. He says no amount of pressure from Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau or Unifor will change GM’s plans. However, he says the push for electric vehicles could lead to new job creation in Ontario.

Gas-powered vehicle sales drop, while electric car popularity grows

If you’re still holding onto that old clunker, you’re likely not alone.

Car sales across Canada reportedly dipped about 9 point 4 per cent in November, with just over 143-thousand vehicles sold. However, electric vehicles are seeing a different trend, as sales reportedly grew higher in October by 2 point one per cent.

Scheer criticizes redaction on India visit security report

Andrew Scheer is criticizing the Liberals for a lack of transparency on the PM’s trip to India.

The Tory leader says Ottawa redacted many details on a security report before releasing it to the public. The report did outline issues with internal communications after convicted attempted assassin Jaspal Atwal was invited to events Justin Trudeau was attending.

More help coming for gender-based violence victims

Ottawa is committing its support for victims of gender-based violence.

The feds are spending about $50 million by funding dozens of projects across the country focused on helping Indigenous women, LGBTQ groups and communities and women in rural areas. The Status of Women Minister says as more survivors come forward, the government needs to be there to help them.