Canada prepared in case of nuclear fallout from weapons test by North Korea

Documents reveal Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for how to handle nuclear fallout if there is an atmospheric nuclear-weapons test by North Korea.

Preparations include dealing with the spread of radioactive debris across the Pacific. In the event of a test, Health Canada’s radiation-protection bureau would monitor contamination, while various federal agencies would manage any dangers and ensure the public is kept informed.

Canada to sign UN agreement on migration

As Canada prepares to sign on to a United Nations agreement on migration, Conservative politicians suggest the pact could be tantamount to erasing Canada’s borders.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that the UN declaration is aimed at improving co-operation on migration and won’t harm Canada’s ability to act on its own. The Global Compact on Migration is set to become the first, intergovernmentally negotiated agreement under the UN, to cover all dimensions of international migration.

Proposed legislation would see change to Indigenous child services

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott told First Nations chiefs that the Liberal government’s proposed legislation on Indigenous child services can be a turning point.

The government plans to introduce legislation next month that aims to stop the practice of scooping children from families because they are poor or because parents have health problems. Philpott told the major meeting of the Assembly of First Nations that a bill won’t change the way Indigenous parents are treated but it can be a call that says “No more.”

Former Prime Minister Mulroney honours late President George H.W. Bush

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney told mourners at the state funeral for his friend George H.W. Bush that he’s convinced the 41st president of the United Sates will go down in history as the most courageous, principled and honourable occupant of the Oval Office.

Mulroney was a close personal friend of Bush, who he described as a true gentleman and a paragon of genuine leadership. The former Prime Minister says Bush ran the U.S. the same way he lived his life, with distinction, resolve and bravery.

Halifax prepares to mark anniversary of disaster

People will gather Thursday to mark the anniversary of one of Canada’s worst disasters.

It was 101 years ago that two wartime ships collided in Halifax Harbour, sparking a fiery blast that obliterated a large section of the waterfront city and killed almost two thousand people.