British PM faces possible leadership and party expulsion

By the end of today, Theresa May could be removed as Prime Minister.

The British official is facing a no-confidence vote called for by Conservative Party-lawmakers, a move she’s vowing to fight. If May manages to win the vote, she’ll be untouchable for at least a year. May has faced heavy criticism for her EU divorce terms under Brexit.

Three cardinals out of Pope’s cabinet amid sex abuse scandals

Three cardinals are being booted from the Pope’s inner circle.

The Catholic Church officials serving Australia, Chile and the Congo were all removed from the pontiff’s cabinet, but no reason for their departure has been given. Two of the advisers are facing allegations related to sex abuse cover-ups within the Catholic Church system.

Transport Canada looks to combat tired pilots with new rules

Transport Canada is setting out new rules to combat pilot fatigue.

The agency says pilot’s can only be on duty for a full 13 hours, depending on the time of day they start. If they have a late shift, their allowable flight time will be cut down. Pilots will also be banned from drinking alcohol 12 hours before a shift. Airlines have two years to adopt the rules.