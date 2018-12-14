Arrested Canadians on Chrystia Freeland’s agenda in Washington

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister may be looking to spur action from her US counterparts.

The Globe and Mail reports Chrystia Freeland is in the US to discuss the arrest of two Canadians in China. Beijing had threatened retaliation over the arrest of Huawei’s CFO in Vancouver, who is wanted on alleged trade-related crimes in the US. Donald Trump has suggested he’s willing to cut a deal to ease trade tensions with China.

Source of fake bomb threats under investigation by global authorities

Authorities across the globe are still trying to figure out who emailed out fake bomb threats.

The threats were reported in Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand and all had similar content, suggesting a bomb was in a building and demanding a bitcoin payment. In Canada, the threats were received in Ontario, BC and Alberta and were all deemed hoaxes by police.

Health Canada overseeing nationwide injection site applications

Health Canada will now oversee applications for safe drug injection sites.

Ottawa will be in charge of approving these site requests from cities and harm-reduction groups according to the Globe and Mail. The feds are committing to provide any funding necessary to help open these sites in an effort to bring down the opioid-overdose rates across the country.

Lettuce-related E. coli outbreak tracked to one farm in California

US officials are narrowing down the cause of a massive lettuce E. coli outbreak.

Investigators have reportedly found at least one farm where the tainted lettuce was coming from in California. But, they warn the bacteria-infected lettuce could still be coming from other locations in the state. In Canada 27. sicknesses have been linked to the outbreak, leading to grocers pulling the product from shelves.

BC communities take aim at Alberta energy companies over greenhouse gases

Alberta’s energy companies are becoming a target for BC communities concerned about climate change.

Global News reports, Whistler and a handful of other communities in BC have called for these companies to cover costs of climate change-related incidents like flooding and extreme weather. Energy sector experts are pushing back, claiming tourism in BC could also be leading to high greenhouse gas emissions.