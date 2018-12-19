NY Times claims RBC given unfettered access to Facebook data

A New York Times story is ruffling feathers for Facebook and a Canadian bank.

The Times claims numerous companies were given access to user data without permission, which Facebook denies. The report also suggests RBC had access to Facebook users’ private messages. The bank says it was testing a money sending feature, with limited access to user information for security reasons. But, it never had access to messages.

Canadian inflation dips, weighted by gas

A drop in gas prices is putting pressure on Canada’s inflation rate.

StatsCan reports inflation slipped by point seven to 1.7 per cent in November, falling well below an expected increase of 1.8 per cent. Experts suggest without accounting for gas prices, the rate would have increased by 1.9 per cent.

Trump reportedly prepared to pull US troops from Syria, declaring victory

Donald Trump is declaring a victory for the US in the war on terrorism.

The President tweeted the victory this morning, saying ISIS has officially been beaten in Syria, which was the only reason troops were there. Reports claim Trump will be announcing his plan to pull US troops from the Middle Eastern country.