Detained Canadians definitely broke Chinese law claims prosecutor

China’s top prosecutor says he has no doubt two Canadians broke the country’s laws.

The two former diplomats were arrested in December with claims they were endangering state security, although charges still have not been laid. The arrests followed the detainment of Huawei’s CFO in Canada, which has drawn threats and warnings from Beijing.

Death toll climbs to 38 in Russian building collapse

The death toll in Russia is up to 38 as emergency crews search rubble for a fourth day.

This comes after ten-story apartment complex reportedly collapsed after a gas leak caused an explosion on Monday. A baby boy was one of the survivors recently discovered, staying alive for 35 hours in freezing temperatures under the debris.

Canadian arrested trying to offer rye to President

Social media is eating up a very Canadian story to kick off 2019.

A Canadian man was arrested at the White House this week after trying to break in to give Donald Trump two bottles of Crown Royal. He also told authorities he wanted the President to help him find a wife. The story went viral on Twitter after ABC first reported it.