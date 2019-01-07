Be wary of donating to cancer treatments on crowdfunding sites

Don’t get fooled by crowdfunding cancer treatment.

That’s the message from Canadian researchers, who found millions have been spent through sites like GoFundMe for unproven homeopathic treatments for the disease. Experts say cancer patients tend to be the top targets who spend money on these campaigns and die before the fundraiser finishes.

Burnaby byelection may not happen anytime soon: Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh is accusing Justin Trudeau of purposely putting off a BC byelection.

The NDP Leader is preparing to run for an MP seat in Burnaby. But, the PM hasn’t put in notice of the election within a 35-day campaign period, meaning there likely won’t be a vote in February. Singh claims the delay is likely due to selfish political reasons.

Trump holds firm on wall demands, eyes emergency fund

Neither side is budging on Donald Trump’s wall demands.

The President isn’t willing to give up on his border wall funding in order to put an end to a partial US government shut down. And on the other side, the democrats will not allow him to access the near $6 billion in funding. Trump has also hinted he may try access national emergency funds.

Canadian detained in Russia may be part of political ploy: Freeland

Another country may be using detainment to take a shot at Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is demanding more details after a Canadian man was arrested in Russia. He was detained with Russian prosecutors accusing him of spying, although exact charges have not been released. Freeland is accusing Russia of using him as a political pawn.

Heart health problems likely to affect Canadians salaries

Canadians affected by heart problems may also suffer from financial woes.

A new study suggests middle-aged Canadians who’ve suffered from something like a heart attack or a stroke likely won’t be able to work as much, which will affect earnings. Researchers say these type of life-altering events cause trauma to bodies and brains, which affects productivity on the job.

Desmond memorial bank note proves difficult for Canadian cash machines

Your $10 bill may not be accepted by most vending machines in Canada.

The new bill, featuring activist Viola Desmond, is being rejected by many vending and other cash-handling machines across the country. The Bank of Canada says this is because software in many of these machines isn’t advanced enough to read the new bill.