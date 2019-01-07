Group of Ottawa officials push Beijing for release of Canadians

A delegation of Ottawa officials are pressing Beijing to release two arrested Canadians.

The group, meeting in China for bilateral relationship talks, have reportedly told Beijing officials the arrest of two former Canadian diplomats is causing a chill between the two countries. The two men were detained in December, after China threatened retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei CFO in Vancouver.

Experts warn cancer patients to avoid crowdfunding treatments

Canadian researchers are warning cancer patients to steer clear of crowdfunding therapy.

The experts say they’ve found hundreds of campaigns focused on homeopathic therapies with no scientific testing. According to the researchers, these fundraisers target desperate cancer patients, many of who die before the online campaign ends.

Canadians bitten by the travel bug more often than Americans: Kayak

Canadians are much more adventurous than our southern counterparts.

This comes from a new report from Kayak, which found Canadians are more likely to travel outside the country, compared to Americans who prefer to travel within their own states. Europe, Columbia and the Maldives are reportedly the most searched destinations by Canadian jet-setters.