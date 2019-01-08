Flu strain putting more kids in hospital this season

Nearly twice as many kids are heading to hospital with the flu compared to last year.

Canadian health officials report the H1N1 strain this year is hitting children hard as it becomes the dominant strain at the peak of this flu season. However, the Public Health Agency of Canada says the H1N1 strain is less likely to spread to vaccinated Canadians.

Bell asks for your info to better cater your commercials

Bell wants to access your browsing and binging habits to give you more tailored advertising.

The company says like Facebook and Google, it wants to cater commercials based on your interests. Pundits say customers would be getting the short end of the stick in this deal, as Bell can make money off the information while users risk privacy.

Unifor boss travels to Detroit to fight for Ontario plant

Unifor’s President is meeting with GM officials today to negotiate the future of Ontario’s plant.

There are no details on who Jerry Dias will be meeting with in Detroit, but the union boss will making an announcement in Windsor this afternoon following the face-to-face. GM recently announced the plant would be closed by the end of this year.

Steel and aluminum tariffs likely not to be lifted anytime soon: reports

A discussion about tariffs between Trudeau and Trump likely isn’t leading to action.

The two leaders reportedly talked about next steps on steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday, but reports suggest there are no plans to lift the trade sanctions anytime soon. Despite the tariffs continuing to hang over Canada, Trudeau inked his approval on the new USMCA trade deal late last year.

Trump to address nation over billion-dollar wall

In a new play to get his wall built Donald Trump will be addressing the nation.

The US President is holding a public announcement tonight to discuss what he’s referring to as a national security crisis on the Mexican border. Trump has hinted a few times he may try to use the national security card to side step the Democrats and get his billion-dollar wall built.