Trudeau faces heavy criticism at recent Town Hall

Justin Trudeau’s newest town hall tour isn’t starting off well.

In Kamloops, BC, he was heavily criticized and interrupted by members of the crowd over the arrest of 14 Indigenous people earlier this week. They were protesting pipeline construction in their community. The PM defended his government saying the Liberals have been working on reconciliation with Indigenous communities over the last three years.

Toyota joins Ford, Honda on airbag-related recall

Toyota is recalling millions of vehicles over deadly airbag problems.

The vehicle-maker says airbags in certain vehicles have the potential to shoot off shrapnel when they deploy. Vehicle owners need to visit their dealerships to have the airbag replaced. The airbags have also been used in Honda and Ford vehicles, both of which have issued recalls.

Breath tests could happen on your doorstep warn lawyers

Canadian lawyers are warning police aren’t limited to roadside breath tests.

Speaking with Global News, many law experts claim new impaired driving laws could allow officers to demand breathalyzer tests at the bar or even at your home. Officials say if you turn it down you’ll automatically be charged with impaired driving. If you blow over, you’ll have to prove you weren’t drunk when you were driving.

Hepatitis vaccinations affected as Twinrix shortage reported in Canada

A new drug shortage in Canada could affect your travel plans.

CBC News reports pharmacies are running low on Twinrix, a Hepatitis vaccination. The vaccination is often used by travelers heading to beach destinations in the southern hemisphere. The vaccination maker has not given a reason for the shortage.

Seniors more likely to spread fake news, study suggests

A new study suggests older Facebook users are more likely to share fake news.

Looking at 2016 postings, researchers found people over the age of 65 were sharing articles or posts advertising false information seven times more often than anyone else. Experts believe this is because senior social media users have a harder time separating truth from lies in these posts.