More Canadians believe pipeline problems causing oil crisis

Many Canadians believe the country is experiencing an oil crisis.

According to CBC, a new poll suggests more than half of Canadians are concerned about the lack of pipeline capacity, which is causing gridlock for crude exports. And researchers found the pipeline problems aren’t just a focus in Alberta and BC anymore, as Canadians in further away provinces are now paying more attention.

Canada rallies allies to protest death sentence against man in China

Canada is gathering its allies as it pleads for life of a Canadian man in China.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the feds have requested clemency for Robert Schellenberg, who was sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking. She says Canada has already gained support to put pressure on Beijing from many other countries including the US, the E.U. and Australia.

May faces non-confidence debate following Brexit fail

Theresa May is back on the chopping block after a crushing Brexit defeat.

Despite survivng a similar vote just months ago, a debate is scheduled today for a non-confidence motion against the British PM. The call for her removal came moments after a devastating defeat of the EU divorce deal yesterday. Leaving the EU in March without a deal could put Britain’s economy in turmoil.

Experts say know your loans before locking into a HELOC

Canadians using alternatives to mortgages are likely building up debt instead of equity.

New research suggests Canadian homeowners with a HELOC don’t actually realize how it works, as many said they were just paying interest monthly. But, unlike a mortgage, the HELOC interest rate is not fixed meaning your debt can grow quickly. More than 3 million Canadians reportedly owe an average of $65,000 on a HELOC.

Quebec official claims ‘Bird Box’ featured train disaster footage

Netflix is coming under fire again for using footage of a Canadian disaster.

Earlier this week, the streaming service was criticized for using aftermath shots from the Lac-Mégantic train crash in its show Travelers. But, the Quebec community’s mayor believes similar footage has been used in the movie Bird Box. She’s asking Netflix to review its other productions for use of the footage.