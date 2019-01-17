China bites back against more Canadian criticism

Chrystia Freeland’s stern warning about China to other countries is drawing criticism from Beijing.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said China’s recent actions detaining former diplomats and arbitrarily using the death sentence against a Canadian should be red flags for the international community. But, Chinese officials say Canada is the threat because it detained Huawei’s CFO without reason.

RBC, TD cut mortgage rates, with other banks expected to follow

You could be seeing cheaper mortgage rates in Canada soon.

The country’s biggest bank RBC lowered its five-year fixed mortgage rate to 3.74 per cent on Wednesday. Experts say the change is expected to push similar moves from Canada’s other big banks. Financial adviser website RateHub suggests TD Bank had already dropped its five-year term last week.

BC residents are required to opt-out of new tax each year

You may be exempt from BC’s new speculation and vacancy tax, but you could still end up paying it.

Each year, homeowners in areas affected by the tax will have to submit opt out paperwork proving they’re local residents. If you don’t opt out you’ll pay the tax. This is BC’s way of targeting people who own property here, but don’t pay provincial taxes.

Morneau sees no direct Brexit effect to Canada’s economy

Can a Brexit failure directly affect Canada’s economy?

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says no, but it could have a larger impact on the global economy. But, Morneau wouldn’t provide more details and reportedly avoided questions on pursuing a free-trade deal with the UK after it separates. British PM Theresa May is expected to table a Plan B on Monday after the crushing defeat of her original Brexit deal.

International experts suggest meat, egg and dairy intake needs to be cut

A group of international researchers says meat, eggs and dairy shouldn’t be major diet staples.

Their recently released study suggests plant-based diets, which include more whole grains, beans and fruits and veggies, are healthier for people and the environment. Experts suggest each week you should be eating no more than four eggs, one serving of red meat and limited dairy and sugar.

Coffee beans at risk of extinction in 20 years

In a few decades coffee could lose its hold as a morning staple.

A new study suggests more than half of the world’s coffee bean plants are at risk of extinction, due to climate change. The beans at risk include popular choices like Arabica and Robusta.