Chinese Ambassador warns of repercussions against Canada

China’s ambassador is warning Justin Trudeau to back off.

The Beijing official said the PM should stop his efforts to recruit allies in Canada’s fight with China. He also said Canada has backstabbed China by arresting Huawei’s CFO and warned of repercussions if Ottawa bans the company’s 5G technology.

Check before you venture out of Canada warns Ottawa official

Ottawa’s Foreign Affairs Minister has a stern warning for adventurous Canadians.

Chrystia Freeland warns Canadians to stay updated on Global Affairs travel advisories as the world is currently a turbulent place. This comes after a Canadian man was abducted and killed in Africa and a Canadian woman went missing after visiting the same area. China has also sentenced a Canadian to death for drug smuggling and has detained others.

Floods becoming more likely and costly in Canada: researchers

Canada isn’t adapting to changing flood conditions, and it’s getting very costly.

Canadian researchers say climate change is fueling more flooding across the country, which is leading to more damage and a higher need for national preventative measures. Experts say many large communities are built on flood plains, but in some cases there is no protection against this type of natural disaster.

First Nations officials look to tap more into Canada’s casino business

Indigenous officials in Canada want the ability to open more casinos.

The Assembly of First Nations is calling on Ottawa to amend a criminal code law which restricts Indigenous communities from building casinos on their land without provincial approval. National Chief Perry Bellegarde tells CBC News it’s about creating more jobs and boosting economy by tapping into a major Canadian industry.

CFIA recalls Salmon Nuggets in Western Canada over Listeria concern

If you recently purchased Salmon Nuggets you might want to return them.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling the Salmon Village product sold in Alberta and BC. The packaged food may be contaminated with Listeria according to the food safety watchdog.