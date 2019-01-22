United States continuing to pursue extradition of Huawei executive

The U.S. Justice Department says it is continuing to pursue the extradition of a top Huawei executive detained in Vancouver last month at Washington’s request.

It also says it will meet any deadlines set under the extradition treaty between the U.S. and Canada. Washington has until January 30th to submit formal documentation to extradite Meng Wanzhou.

New Canadian food guide puts more emphasis on the way we eat

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the new food guide puts more emphasis on what, when and how we eat and less on food groups and servings.

The minister says the updates encourage Canadians to cook more often, so they can limit the amount of processed foods they eat. The guide also recommends Canadians should eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains and opt to eat plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts and tofu more regularly.

Finance Minister says government looking at ways to make home-buying affordable

Housing is expected to be a key issue in this fall’s federal election campaign, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government is looking at ways to make home-buying more affordable for millennials.

Morneau says Ottawa has already taken steps to increase the supply of affordable housing and to ease hot real estate markets. On Monday, the NDP proposed measures to build 500-thousand new affordable housing units over the next decade.

Survey finds increase in cannabis use

A survey by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction finds a significant uptick in the use of cannabis in 2017, especially on the part of millennials and people aged 50 and older.

It shows the proportion of Ontario adults reporting marijuana use rose from 15.7 percent in 2016 to a record high of 19.4 percent in 2017. Researchers speculate there has been a growing interest in the over-50 crowd for using cannabis for medicinal purposes, such as pain control.

Ottawa trying to increase number of seniors receiving low-income supplement

The federal government is sending out tens of thousands of letters to seniors and anyone about to hit 65 reminding them they could be eligible for the low-income supplement on top of old age security.

More than one in 10 seniors who are eligible for the guaranteed income supplement didn’t receive it in 2016-17. The government says many low-income seniors who could use the extra cash often don’t apply for the GIS because they think they earn too much.