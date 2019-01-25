RCMP expected to release more on two arrests related to FBI investigation

More details are expected to be released on a national security risk in Canada.

The RCMP reportedly arrested two people in Kingston yesterday following an anti-terrorism investigation involving the FBI. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the arrests were made using credible information to protect public safety.

Flu shot reaches best effectiveness rate in years, matched well against H1N1 strain

The latest flu shot in Canada is looking to be the most effective yet.

Health officials suggest the shot has a 72 per cent chance of protecting Canadians from the dominant strain this year. Experts chalk it up to being a good match with the H1N1 strain also known as swine flu, which killed hundreds of Canadians in 2009.

McCallum says Huawei comments don’t represent his position on China

Canada’s Ambassador to China is apologizing for his comments on the Huawei CFO extradition.

John McCallum says he misspoke after claiming the Chinese exec had legal cause to avoid being sent across the border. His original comments drew criticism and even a call for his dismissal from Tory Leader Andrew Scheer, which was rejected by Justin Trudeau.

Sunwing violates several regulations during April ice storm: CTA

Sunwing is coming under fire from the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The CTA found the airliner violated various regulations during a massive ice storm last April, which disrupted dozens of flights in Toronto and Montreal. Many passengers affected by delays were not offered food vouchers or hotel accommodation. And in many cases, passengers had to wait on a grounded plane for hours, instead of being given the option to wait in the airport.

Queen makes veiled reference to Brexit with recent speech

Queen Elizabeth may be sending a coded message to British lawmakers on Brexit.

In a speech yesterday, the Queen called for her people to find common ground and be respectful while looking for new answers. She didn’t mention Brexit, but experts believe the timing and context of the comments are a plea to resolve the EU exit deal ahead of the March deadline.